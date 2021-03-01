Home Entertainment Pushpaka Vimanam First Look Poster Starring Anand Deverakonda
Actor Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the Pushpaka Vimanam movie first look poster starring Anand Deverakonda and promises to be a fun and thrill ride!

Actor Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the Pushpaka Vimanam first look poster. The film, starring his younger brother Anand Deverakonda, will mark the directorial debut of Damodar Attada. “The younger boy continues to find talent and pick interesting stuff.. very happy to be associated with this film as Presenter! A dark comedy, some thrills, and lots of laughs coming your way! (sic),” tweeted Vijay Deverakonda, while releasing the Pushpaka Vimanam First Look Poster.

Anand Deverakonda seems to be again playing a character hailing from a middle-class family like in his last film, Middle-Class Melodies. He is said to be playing the role of a government teacher in the movie. “Lots of laughs, drama, and thrills guaranteed,” tweeted Anand Deverakonda about the Pushpaka Vimanam movie.

Anand Deverakonda is seen in a classy avatar wearing a striped shirt and tucked brown pant. He neatly combed his hairstyle and the bag made him look awesome. While Sunil is seen essaying the role of a cop.

Anand Deverakonda’s Pushpaka Vimanam First Look Poster

Director Damodar Attada revealed that a story that he read in a newspaper inspired by to write the script of Pushpaka Vimanam. Anand Deverakonda’s Pushpaka Vimanam movie is said to revolve around the drama that surrounds middle-class weddings. “During that time, Anand Deverakonda’s Dorasani movie got released, and I felt he would be best for this script and that’s how this film came to being,” Damodar said in a press note.

Pushpaka Vimanam 2021 movie cast Sanvi Megha and Geeta Saayini as female leads. It also stars Sunil and Naresh in the supporting cast and is produced by Govardhana Rao Devarakonda, Vijay Dashi, and Pradeep Erraballi under the King Of The Hill Productions banner. The film is currently in the post-production stage and the filmmakers are expected to announce a Pushpaka Vimanam release date soon.

