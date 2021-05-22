Punjab govt to distribute free school uniforms to 13 lakh students

Punjab Govt To Distribute Free School Uniforms to as many as 13,48,632 government school students from 1 to 8th Class at their homes for the academic session 2021-22 as grants of Rs 80.92 crore have been released by the education department. All girls studying in these classes and SC, ST, BPL category boys will be given free uniforms at the price of Rs 600 per uniform.

The Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the boys will be given shirts, trousers, turban or caps, sweaters, socks, and shoes and girl students will be given shirts-pants or salwar-kameez; sweaters, shoes, and socks. He added that shirt pants are optional for girl students of primary classes while salwar-kameez will be mandatory as part of the free uniform for girls of upper-primary classes.

Punjab Govt To Distribute Free School Uniforms

He added that out of a total of 13,48,632 students, 7,65,024 are girl students while 5,08,436 are SC category boys and 75,172 are boys from the BPL category. He added that the funds will be credited to the School Management Committees (SMCs) for the purchase of uniforms.