Priyanka Chopra’s New Hair Care Line is $5.99

Actress Priyanka Chopra with a hair care line created in collaboration with beauty incubator, Maesa. The new label, Anomaly Haircare, launches Monday, Feb. 1 at Target, where it will be exclusive sold for the next year, according to a recent Women’s Wear Daily interview with Priyanka Chopra.

“I just find it fascinating,” she said of the new venture. “I love the ability to, as an entrepreneur, find a gap in the market and try to fill that,” Priyanka Chopra told WWD in the Jan. 29 interview. As for how the line is doing that? It’s entirely produced in the U.S., gender-neutral (something that is becoming increasingly standard), packaged sustainably (in recyclable bottles made of post-consumer recycled plastic), and perhaps best of all, priced accessibly at $5.99 a product.

“I remember when I used to go to buy shampoo as a 15, 16-year-old, just about discovering my teenage vanity at that point, all the really amazing, good stuff was so expensive. I’ve always been aware of what I use and what I consume. I saw that in hair care, we’ve not really had environmentally sustainable sort of hair care which is clean and really good for you but also affordable for everyone.” Priyanka Chopra told WWD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra shared that the formulas that have been used in the products are vegan and clean, with high-performance ingredients, and the bottles are made from 100% plastic trash from oceans and landfills.