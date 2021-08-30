Priyanka Chopra shared a new picture that shows next to a pool, as husband Nick Jonas 'snacks' on her.

Actress Priyanka Chopra having a gala time on a Los Angeles beach along with hubby dearest Nick Jonas and is Dressed in a two-piece black bikini top and red bottoms with side laces, Priyanka Chopra soaks up the Sun as she raises the mercury levels with her perfectly sculpted bikini body. She completes her look with the Gucci sunglasses. Priyanka Chopra Turns SNACK for Nick Jonas.

In this fun selfie, a mischievous Nick Jonas is seen playing with a butter knife on Priyanka Chopra’s derriere, and Priyanka rightly captions the picture as “Snack”, while sharing it on her Instagram page. The glee and glow on Priyanka Chopra’s face are not to be missed.

