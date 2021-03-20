Priyanka chopra opens indian restaurant sona in new york

Actress Priyanka Chopra opens a new Indian restaurant SONA in New York. The Sona restaurant promises a wide range of Indian delicacies. “SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” the actress Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared on Instagram. The Sona Restaurant is all set to open by end of March 2021 and will serve dinner every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, according to its official website sona-nyc.com.

The mood of the SONA restaurant is clear as the website mentions, “This is timeless India.” The restaurant will have an exquisite private dining section named Mimi’s, which is Priyanka Chopra’s nickname. SONA’s official Instagram account also unveiled a few signature dishes from the restaurant’s chef Harinayak. The dish Kofta Korma is one of the signature dishes on the menu. The Instagram post describes it as Dancing Ewe Farms Ricotta Dumpling in Cashew Sauce accompanied by Chili Cheese Naan.

Priyanka Chopra Restaurant SONA Menu:

Priyanka Chopra New Indian Restaurant SONA‘s official Instagram account mentions that a new outlet will soon opens up at 36 East 20th Street.