Home Bollywood Priyanka Chopra opens Indian Restaurant SONA in New York
BollywoodEntertainmentNews

Priyanka Chopra opens Indian Restaurant SONA in New York

Priyanka Chopra opens new Indian restaurant called SONA; here’s what is on the menu

By Theprimetalks

-

Priyanka chopra opens indian restaurant sona in new york
Priyanka Chopra opens Indian Restaurant SONA in New York

Actress Priyanka Chopra opens a new Indian restaurant SONA in New York. The Sona restaurant promises a wide range of Indian delicacies. “SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” the actress Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared on Instagram. The Sona Restaurant is all set to open by end of March 2021 and will serve dinner every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, according to its official website sona-nyc.com.

The mood of the SONA restaurant is clear as the website mentions, “This is timeless India.” The restaurant will have an exquisite private dining section named Mimi’s, which is Priyanka Chopra’s nickname. SONA’s official Instagram account also unveiled a few signature dishes from the restaurant’s chef Harinayak. The dish Kofta Korma is one of the signature dishes on the menu. The Instagram post describes it as Dancing Ewe Farms Ricotta Dumpling in Cashew Sauce accompanied by Chili Cheese Naan.

Priyanka Chopra Restaurant SONA Menu:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by harinayak (@harinayak)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by harinayak (@harinayak)

Priyanka Chopra New Indian Restaurant SONA‘s official Instagram account mentions that a new outlet will soon opens up at 36 East 20th Street.

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s New Hair Care Line is $5.99

Theprimetalks -
Actress Priyanka Chopra with a hair care line created in collaboration with beauty incubator, Maesa. The new label, Anomaly Haircare, launches Monday, Feb. 1...
Read more

Top 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities of 2020 on Yahoo India

Theprimetalks -
Yahoo Search engine released a list of Top 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities of 2020 and the results are shocking, to say the least....
Read more

Priyanka Chopra tops IMDB 2019 List of Indian Stars

Theprimetalks -
Priyanka Chopra tops IMDB 2019 List of Indian Stars: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named as the top star of Indian cinema and...
Read more
MovieReviews

The Sky Is Pink Review and Rating, Public Talk, Hit or Flop Talk

Theprimetalks -
The Sky Is Pink Review and Rating: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink has received overwhelming reviews from the critics....
Read more
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar Intimate Bedroom Scene Video

Theprimetalks -
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer much-awaited movie The Sky is Pink is gearing up for grand release in India. The team is leaving...
Read more
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds London Unveiled

Theprimetalks -
Madame Tussauds London on Tuesday Unveiled its first figure of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Wax Statue, completing her presence at the world-famous wax museum...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.