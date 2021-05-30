Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are seen sharing sparkling chemistry in the Prema Kadanta first look posters that were unveiled by the makers today. Interestingly, the makers have released twist-first look posters, While one poster has a poetic feel with Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel sharing a romantic moment, the other poster showcases them in a lively mood as they click a washroom selfie.

Prema Kadanta Movie is directed by Rakesh Shashi and produced by GA2 Pictures and Shri Tirumala Productions Pvt. Ltd. banners. Anup Rubens and Achu Rajamani are the music composers for the movie.