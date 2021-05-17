A 16-year-old boy Prathamesh Jaju created one of the most beautiful and detailed three-dimensional images of the Moon by compositing around 50,000 images. PrathameshJaju, who describes himself, said the massive number of images (over 186GB data) he had to work with almost killed his laptop while processing. After all that he did, the images were almost 50 megapixels huge, which he has downscaled for mobile phone viewing.

Prathamesh Jaju Created HDR Moon Composite:

Sharing Mineral HDR Moon Composite Pictures on Instagram, Prathamesh explained how he was able to capture the stunning image. Prathamesh Jaju wrote, “This is my most detailed and clearest shot and my best work of the third quarter Mineral Moon. I captured around 50,000+ images over 186 GigaBytes of Data which almost killed my laptop with the processing.”

“I captured around 38 panels at 1,500 mm and 3,000 mm focal length with a 1.2-megapixel ZWO ASI120MC-S (astronomy camera), which made this image almost 50 megapixels huge,” Jaju said on Instagram. He also used a Celestron 5 Cassegrain Optical Tube Assembly (of the telescope where the optics are housed on a tripod).

What is HDR Photography:

The HDR compositing technique is often used in photography to combine images from various visual sources to create the illusion that all the elements are part of the same scene.