Pranitha Subhash Married Nitin Raju, See Viral Wedding Pics

Actress Pranitha Subhash Married Nitin Raju in Bengaluru on Sunday (30-05-2021). The couple took to social media to announce their marriage. “It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up unity the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions.

We didn’t want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding dates. Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than our loved ones to be part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better,” read a statement by Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju.

Actress Pranitha Subhash Married Nitin Raju:

Pranitha Subhash Marriage Photos:

It is said that Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju had been friends for a long time. As per the lockdown rules in Karnataka, a marriage function cannot host more than 50 members. Hence, the wedding took place in the presence of only family members and close friends.