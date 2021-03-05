Home MovieReviews Power Play Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk
Power Play Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk

Power Play Telugu Movie Review: Power Play is an engaging crime thriller starring Raj Tarun & Hemal.

Power Play Telugu Movie starring Raj Tarun directed by Vijay Kumar Konda is all set to thrill you on March 5th, Enjoy this political crime thriller on the big screen. Let see Power Play Movie Review and Rating, Story, Hit or Flop Talk Below:

Power Play Telugu Movie Story: 

Vijay Kumar Konda (Raj Tarun) is preparing for groups and is in love with Keerthy (Hemal Dev). The girl’s father does not approve as Vijay is currently jobless. Vijay’s father who is a government employee takes voluntary retirement so that his son will get the job. When everything is sorted out for the marriage of the couple, Twist in the tale arises and Unfortunately, Vijay gets arrested in a fake note scam by police. What happens to his life as a result and how did he prove his innocence is what the Power Play movie is all about?

Power Play Movie Review and Rating:

Director Vijay Kumar Konda, who is known for breezy romantic entertainers, shifts into the Thriller genre for the first time. He did a commendable job in narrating the plot engagingly. The first half of the film is impressive, Poorna in the second half takes an interesting turn. As things start unfolding the film gets more interesting. Director Vijay Kumar Konda made sure that this film hits all the right notes and stats engaging till the end.

Cinematography by Andrew is one of the highlights and he brings in the mood for a thriller with his camera work. The music by Suresh Bobbili elevates the suspense. Prawin Puri’s slick editing helped the proceedings to move at a rapid pace. The Producers Devesh and Mahidhar deserve appreciation for choosing a thrilling script as their first production and delivered it with quality. Power Play Movie Hit or Flop that Depends on Flims Box-office Collections.

Power Play Telugu Movie Verdict:

Overall, Power Play is an engaging crime thriller. Raj Tharun does well in his serious role,  He has changed his body language, dialogue delivery, and mannerisms for this role and he gives an impressive performance. 

Power Play Telugu Movie Rating: 3/5.

