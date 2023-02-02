Actress Poorna Baby Shower Function Photos Goes Viral

Advertisement

Actress Poorna aka Shamna Kasim got married to Shanid Asif Ali, a renowned businessman earlier in October last year. Now, the pretty actress Poorna is pregnant and seems to have celebrated the occasion with a baby shower function. Now, Poorna Baby Shower Function Photos Goes Viral on the Internet.

The talented and beautiful actress Poorna wore a stunning red designer silk saree with silver embroidery decked with jewels. Poorna posted a series of photos with her baby bump and revealed the good news. Sharing pictures from her baby shower function, Poorna wrote on Instagram, “Best moments of my life ❤️🙏🧿 Thank u all for all the blessings u showered on me and my baby❤️😍”.

Poorna Baby Shower Function Photos:

However, Poorna is very active on social media and regularly posts photos and videos of herself and her family.