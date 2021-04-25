HomeEntertainmentPooja Hegde tested COVID-19 Positive
Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID-19 and she is in ISOLATED and HOME QUARANTINED her SELF.

By Theprimetalks

Actress Pooja Hegde tested COVID-19 Positive Goes Into Home Quarantine. Pooja has officially confirmed the same via her social media profile. Pooja Hegde has been taking all necessary precautions but came into contact with the virus. The actress, Pooja Hegde however, is currently recuperating well and she urged everyone who came in contact with her to undergo a test.

“HELLO EVERYONE. THIS IS TO INFORM YOU All THAT I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVIO-I9. FOLLOWING ALL THE PROTOCOLS I HAVE ISOLATED AND HOME QUARANTINED MYSELF. I REQUEST ALL THOSE WHONE COME IN CONTACT WITH ME RECENTLY TO CET TESTED TOO. THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE & SUPPORT I AM CURRENTLY RECUPERATING WELL. PLEASE STAY NOME, STAY SAFE. And Take Care.” Pooja Hegde posted on Twitter.

Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam are Pooja Hegde’s upcoming movies in Telugu and Pooja also going to be a part of Thalapathy Vijay’s next film in Tamil.

