POCO X3 Pro launched in India starting Price at Rs.18999

POCO just launched the POCO X3 Pro, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone as it had promised. It packs a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 3.8mm, punch-hole screen, 120Hz refresh rate with Dynamic switching between 120Hz, 90Hz, 60Hz, or 50Hz, and has 240Hz touch sampling rate, same as the X3, but comes with Corning Gorilla 6 protection. It is the first phone to be powered by Snapdragon 860 SoC that is clocked up to 2.96GHz, but it doesn’t have 5G support.
The POCO X3 Pro mobile has up to 8GB of RAM, comes with liquid cooling 1.0 Plus with copper heat pipe and dual graphite to reduce the temperature by up to 6° C, and runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. The POCO X3 Pro smartphone has Z-axis linear motor that offers over 150 different haptic vibrations and has a matte finish dual texture in the back and on the sides to prevent fingerprints.
It packs a 48-megapixel 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel 4cm super macro, and a 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging that can charge up to 100% in 59 minutes.
POCO X3 Pro Specifications:
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, up to 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla 6 protection
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth, and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers
- Splash resistant (IP53)
- Dimensions: 165.3×76.8×9.4mm; Weight: 215g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC
- 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
POCO X3 Pro Price in India:
The POCO X3 Pro comes in Graphite Black, Steel Blue, and Golden Bronze colours, is priced at Rs. 18999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs Rs. 20,999. It will be available from Flipkart starting from April 6th. The company said that it will announce something special for the POCO F1 users on April 1st. This will likely be an upgrade program. POCO X3 Pro Launch offer at Rs. 1000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit cards and EMI.