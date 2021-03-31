POCO X3 Pro launched in India starting Price at Rs.18999

POCO just launched the POCO X3 Pro, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone as it had promised. It packs a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 3.8mm, punch-hole screen, 120Hz refresh rate with Dynamic switching between 120Hz, 90Hz, 60Hz, or 50Hz, and has 240Hz touch sampling rate, same as the X3, but comes with Corning Gorilla 6 protection. It is the first phone to be powered by Snapdragon 860 SoC that is clocked up to 2.96GHz, but it doesn’t have 5G support.

The POCO X3 Pro mobile has up to 8GB of RAM, comes with liquid cooling 1.0 Plus with copper heat pipe and dual graphite to reduce the temperature by up to 6° C, and runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. The POCO X3 Pro smartphone has Z-axis linear motor that offers over 150 different haptic vibrations and has a matte finish dual texture in the back and on the sides to prevent fingerprints.

It packs a 48-megapixel 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel 4cm super macro, and a 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging that can charge up to 100% in 59 minutes.