Poco X3 Pro launch in India on March 30, the company teases in a tweet on Monday. Poco, through its @IndiaPOCO account, shared on Twitter that a ‘Pro’ variant of a phone will be unveiled on March 30. While the tweet does not mention the name of the phone, it is believed to be the Poco X3 Pro. The tweet does not share any details on pricing or specifications but said it is “time to break the price-performance (P:P) benchmark.”

Time to break the price-performance(P:P) benchmark. Brace yourselves as we get ready to unleash MAD #PROformance on 30.03 Remember: Only a POCO can beat a #POCO. Guesses? pic.twitter.com/Nu5Zy9A0JG — POCO – Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 15, 2021

Poco X3 Pro Price in India (expected)

The price and colour options of the Poco X3 Pro recently surfaced online suggesting the smartphone will be offered in a 6GB + 128GB and an 8GB + 256GB storage option. The base 6GB RAM variant is said to be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 21,600) while the 8GB RAM variant is said to be priced at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The smartphone may be offered in Black, Blue, and Bronze colour options.

Poco X3 Pro specifications (expected)

As per previous leaks, the Poco X3 Pro may feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and pack a 5,200mAh battery. The Poco X3 Pro is said to support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC and may not have 5G connectivity.