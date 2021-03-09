Poco x3 nfc starts receiving android 11 stable update]

POCO launched the POCO X3 smartphone in India back in September running MIUI 12.0 Global Stable on top of Android 10. MIUI 12 comes with an all-new design and animations along with new features such as Super Wallpapers, Floating Window, New Control Center, Enhanced Privacy Protection features such as Interceptor, Flare, Hidden Mask Mode, and more. Check out this post to learn more about MIUI 12 features in detail.
This post will help our Indian readers in keeping track of MIUI updates for POCO X3 (codename ‘surya_in’), also check out our POCO X3 content, Note that POCO follows staged roll-out, so the updates are randomly pushed to a limited number of users and a broader roll-out usually takes a few days after the company makes sure there are no critical bugs.
POCO X3 MIUI updates rolled out :
- [Mar 9, 2021]: POCO X3 NFC has started receiving Android 11 based MIUI 12 update in the European region, so there are chances that POCO X3 devices in other regions will also get the update in the coming weeks.
- [Feb 18, 2021]: POCO has started rolling out MIUI 12.0.9.0.QJGINXM with November Android security patch. The update weighs 91MBs in size. [Download Link]
System Updated Android Security Patch to January 2021. Increased system security.
- [Dec 24, 2020]: POCO has started rolling out MIUI 12.0.8.0.QJGINXM with November Android security patch. The update weighs 319MBs in size and also adds support for call recording. [Download Link]
System Optimization: Update Android Security Patch to November 2020. Increased system security
- [Nov 3, 2020]: POCO has started rolling out MIUI 12.0.5.0.QJGINXM with October Android security patch. The update weighs just 232MBs in size and also adds support for call recording. [Download Link]
Optimized system performance Improved system security and stability
Spotted a newer software version for POCO X3?