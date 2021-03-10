Home News POCO hints at POCO X3 Pro India launch on March 30; could...
POCO hints at POCO X3 Pro India launch on March 30; could replace the POCO F1

By Theprimetalks

POCO India just posted an image along with the tag #PROformance and said that only POCO can beat a POCO. This comes 30 months after the launch of POCO F1 and also hints that the POCO X3 Pro will replace the POCO F series in India. The text also hints at the launch date of March 30th for the phone.

The phone that got certified with the model number M2012K11AG and is said to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display, pack a 5,200mAh battery and come powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 860 SoC, an upgrade to Snapdragon 855 / 855 Plus, but with 4G support instead of 5G. Based on latest rumours, the the phone will come in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants and in Blue, Black and Bronze colour options.

