POCO hints at POCO X3 Pro India launch on March 30; could replace the POCO F1

POCO India just posted an image along with the tag #PROformance and said that only POCO can beat a POCO. This comes 30 months after the launch of POCO F1 and also hints that the POCO X3 Pro will replace the POCO F series in India. The text also hints at the launch date of March 30th for the phone.

Same madness, only more! Get ready for #PROformance coz ONLY a POCO can beat a POCO. pic.twitter.com/PeW2AX0ZjL — POCO – Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 10, 2021

The phone that got certified with the model number M2012K11AG and is said to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display, pack a 5,200mAh battery and come powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 860 SoC, an upgrade to Snapdragon 855 / 855 Plus, but with 4G support instead of 5G. Based on latest rumours, the the phone will come in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants and in Blue, Black and Bronze colour options.

We should know more details in the coming days.



