Played a decisive role in telangana movement: errabelli dayakar rao

Recalling the days during the movement for separate Statehood for Telangana, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Sunday that he had played a decisive role in the peaceful struggle for Statehood though he was in Telugu Desam Party at that time.

The minister was speaking after unveiling a 12-foot-tall pylon in memory of the Deeksha (fast-unto-death launched) by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who led the movement. Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and ‘Deeksha Divas pylon’ committee convener Jorika Ramesh were also present.

Dayakar Rao said he had made many efforts to convince TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu to write a letter in favour of creating Telangana State. “I even went to Osmania University and pledged on the body of a student who sacrificed his life for separate Telangana State. I also did several other things to garner support for the Telangana movement. I visited NIMS hospital to meet Chandrashekar Rao who was on ‘Deeksha’,” he said adding that the credit for achieving Telangana State, however, should go to Chandrashekhar Rao.

“We have already unveiled statues of great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar on the premises of GWMC office. We are lucky to unveil the pylon to mark the initiation of our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Deeksha.

The Deeksha Divas pylon was constructed by the civic body at a cost of Rs 10 lakh marking the beginning of the 11-day hunger strike on November 29, 2009, by Chandrashekhar Rao, putting his life at risk,” he said, adding that the then UPA government at the Centre announced the process for the formation of Telangana on December 9. After that announcement, Chandrashekhar Rao called off his Deeksha, and subsequently, the State was formed on June 2, 2014. People’s representatives, officials and others attended the event.