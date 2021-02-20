Pitta kathalu review and rating by critics

Pitta Kathalu Review: Netflix’s First Telugu Anthology Film Pitta Kathalu Starring Actress Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Naveen Kumar, Satya Dev, Srinivas Avasarala, and Ashima Narwal. The four-part anthology film is directed by four of the finest stalwarts of Telugu cinema: Tharun Bhascker, B.V. Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, and Sankalp Reddy. Watch Pitta Kathalu Online Streaming Now on Netflix.

TOI: It is refreshing to see Telugu cinema tell tales of real, damaged relationships on screen without judgment.

Greatandhra.com: ‘Pitta Kathalu’ is well-made series, some stories work well, and some don’t. But the ideas are good, the anthology is a nice attempt. It gives a mixed feeling but worth a watch.

NDTV.com: In the anthology, four directors abandon their comfort zones and dive into the minds of four women dealing with shifting power dynamics in relationships that border on the dark and the dangerous.

123telugu.com: All those who watch the Pitta Kathalu film thinking it is the Hindi version of Lust Stories will be disappointed. The film is a simple amalgamation of four short stories and has nothing great to showcase.

Mirchi9.com: Each short has intriguing bits which could be explored in different directions. The ‘Writers Imagination, in Meera, for example. Instead of the tried and tested routine, an alternative approach keeping the core theme in mind would have been better.

indianexpress.com: The directors of this Shruthi Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Amala Paul, and Saanve Megghana starrer have tried to be bold and daring, but it doesn’t go far enough to make this Netflix anthology memorable.

thehansindia.com: While Tharun Bhascker and Nandini Reddy live up to the expectations, Sankalp and Nag Ashwin failed to impress. Pitta Kathalu is partially engaging and partially disappointing.