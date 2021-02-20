Home MovieReviews Pitta Kathalu Review and Rating by Critics
EntertainmentMovieReviewsNews

Pitta Kathalu Review and Rating by Critics

Pitta Kathalu Review: Netflix’s First Telugu Anthology Pitta Kathalu Brings To Life Stories Of Bold Women

By Theprimetalks

-

Pitta kathalu review and rating by critics
Pitta Kathalu Review and Rating by Critics

Pitta Kathalu Review: Netflix’s First Telugu Anthology Film Pitta Kathalu Starring Actress Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Jagapathi Babu,  Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Naveen Kumar, Satya Dev, Srinivas Avasarala, and Ashima Narwal. The four-part anthology film is directed by four of the finest stalwarts of Telugu cinema: Tharun Bhascker, B.V. Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, and Sankalp Reddy. Watch Pitta Kathalu Online Streaming Now on Netflix.

Pitta Kathalu Review by Critics:

TOI: It is refreshing to see Telugu cinema tell tales of real, damaged relationships on screen without judgment.

Greatandhra.com: ‘Pitta Kathalu’ is well-made series, some stories work well, and some don’t. But the ideas are good, the anthology is a nice attempt. It gives a mixed feeling but worth a watch.

NDTV.com: In the anthology, four directors abandon their comfort zones and dive into the minds of four women dealing with shifting power dynamics in relationships that border on the dark and the dangerous.

123telugu.com: All those who watch the Pitta Kathalu film thinking it is the Hindi version of Lust Stories will be disappointed. The film is a simple amalgamation of four short stories and has nothing great to showcase.

Mirchi9.com: Each short has intriguing bits which could be explored in different directions. The ‘Writers Imagination, in Meera, for example. Instead of the tried and tested routine, an alternative approach keeping the core theme in mind would have been better.

indianexpress.com: The directors of this Shruthi Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Amala Paul, and Saanve Megghana starrer have tried to be bold and daring, but it doesn’t go far enough to make this Netflix anthology memorable.

thehansindia.com: While Tharun Bhascker and Nandini Reddy live up to the expectations, Sankalp and Nag Ashwin failed to impress. Pitta Kathalu is partially engaging and partially disappointing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Telangana

Lakshmi Manchu to Cycle 100km to Support Differently-abled for Sports

Theprimetalks - 0
Actress Lakshmi Manchu to cycle 100 km on February 28 to raise funds for differently-abled people and their ambition to pursue different forms of...
Read more
News

Netflix Tops 200 Million Subscribers

Theprimetalks - 0
The video streaming service Netflix Tops 200 Million Subscribers for the first time as its expanding line-up of TV series and Movies continues to...
Read more
Web Series

Pitta Kathalu Teaser Talk – Netflix’s First Telugu Film Looks Dark side of love

Theprimetalks - 0
The teaser of the Telugu anthology film Pitta Kathalu, the Telugu edition of Lust Stories with fresh short films, was released by Netflix India...
Read more
Web Series

Masaba Masaba Web Series All Episodes Online Streaming on Netflix

Theprimetalks - 0
Masaba Masaba Web Series Starring Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam. Artfully directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi (Viniyard Films). Catch...
Read more
Bollywood

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Full Movie Online Streaming on Netflix

Theprimetalks - 0
Watch Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Full Movie Online in HD Streaming on Netflix. Gunjan Saxena Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi,...
Read more
MovieReviews

Door Ke Darshan Review and Rating

Theprimetalks - 0
Door Ke Darshan Review: Netflix's Door Ke Darshan Movie Starring Mahie Gill, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Dolly Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla, Rajesh Sharma, Mehak Manwani, Sumit...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.