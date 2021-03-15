Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of its first Marathi Direct-To-Stream offering, Picasso Starring award-winning actor Prasad Oak, child actor Samay Sanjeev Tambe, and Ashwini Mukadam, Picassogives a glimpse of the Dashavatara art, through a relatable feel-good story about a troubled alcoholic father and his son. Produced by Shiladitya Bora, Picasso is directed and co-written by debutant Abhijeet Mohan Warang along with co-writer Tushar Paranjape. Amazon Prime Video members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the exclusive World Premiere of Marathi drama, Picasso on Amazon Prime Video starting 19th March 2021.

Picasso about Gandharva is a 7th-grade student from a remote village in the South Konkan belt of Maharashtra is selected for the National Painting Competition. The winner gets to travel to Spain Picasso’s birthplace to learn the art But entering the competition requires a fee that his parents cannot afford With an ailing mother and a father struggling with debt and his own alcoholism, the chances of him being able to participate look slim.

Gandharva’s father Pandurang was once an accomplished stage actor, but his addiction now stands in the way of him performing, which was his biggest passion as well as a means to provide for his family Will Pandurang be able to fight his demons and bring his art back to life not for himself, but for his son? Picasso is a story about fathers and sons, hope and dreams of life imitating art, and how art can heal lives.

Talking about the film’s narrative, debutant director and co-writer Abhijeet Mohan Warang said, “The World of Dashavatara has always fascinated me since my childhood. I am thrilled to present Picasso, the first Marathi film documenting Dashavatara in its pure and original format. I was determined to make this film relatable for each artist, hence we shot the film in real locations. As per the folklore, the origins of this folk art originates from Lakshmi-Narayan Temple in Valaval town of Tal Konkan, where the film has been shot. With this film, we have tried to bring out the essence of the day-to-day challenges of an artist’s life. The relentless, painful yet satisfying process of creativity- from doubting yourself to discovering new ways of facing it.”

Producer Shiladitya Bora for Platoon One Films said, “There’s no doubt that Marathi film industry is one of the most progressive film industries in India creating some groundbreaking cinema in the recent decade. Many of these films have received critical acclaim internationally and broke box office records in India. Picasso is one such film that will inspire people across age groups and boundaries. Our entire team atPlatoon One Films are glad to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video and introduce such stories contributing to this vibrant storytelling industry in our own little way. I am excited for the film’s World Premiere on the streaming service in India and across 240 countries and territories.” Watch Picasso Film World Digital Premiere on Amazon Prime Video from 19th March 2021.