Peddapalli: NTPC to help local youths in developing skills

Peddapalli: Besides its core area of electricity generation, National Thermal Power Corporation is focusing on developing skills for employability of underprivileged and unemployed youth in the nearby villages of its power plants, said Sunil Kumar, Chief General Manager, Ramagundam & Telangana. He was addressing the valedictory function of ‘Machine Operator Assistant–Injection Moulding’ programme held at Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sunil Kumar further said that NTPC would extend necessary support for training to the deserving youth so that they would be able to find suitable employment. He advised the MOAIM pass-out youth to use their learning which were highly in demand in some strategic industries and make a career out of it.

On the occasion, Sunil Kumar along with others distributed certificates to the 40 injection moulding pass-out youth, who have completed their training besides giving away uniforms and study materials to the candidates of the new batch in blow moulding. To its credit, all the injection moulding pass-out candidates got placement in different organisations.

R Hari Kumar, General Manager (HR), SRHQ, NTPC, asked the youth to enhance their skill. There was a gap between what the industries require and the education the youth has. There was huge demand for skilled manpower. Youths acquiring specialised skill like machine operator assistant–injection moulding have a bright future.

B Kiran Kumar, Director, CIPET, Vijaya Lakshmi M, Head of HR, NTPC-Ramagundam and other officials from NTPC-Ramagundam and SRHQ as well as CIPET were present on the occasion. Earlier, NTPC-Ramagundam under its CSR programme had sponsored Rs 38 lakh for the 3-month course on machine operator assistant–injection moulding for 80 local youth (40 in injection moulding and another 40 in blow moulding).

