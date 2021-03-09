The Paytm Soundbox 2.0 features a number of upgrades that will improve the experience and usability for merchants. It has a digital screen that gives instant visual confirmation of the paid amount along with the voice-based response, and “Function” button that when pressed twice will trigger a payment summary for the entire day. Other features include a SIM card slot, 2000 mAh battery and a low battery warning. The device will initially support English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada languages, with more coming soon.

The Paytm Smart POS app is designed to a simple solution for merchants to accept debit & credit card payments. The app can enable Android smartphones to function similar to an EDC machine and collect payments from customers by tapping the card on the back of their smartphones. At launch, the service will support Visa & MasterCard payment solutions, and support for Rupay will be added soon. also Read (Paytm All-in-one POS Device).

Commenting on the Paytm Soundbox 2.0 launch, Founder & CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said: Paytm is committed to bringing new-age financial technologies and services to 5 crore small and micro-merchants in India. Today’s launch of Soundbox 2.0 and Smart POS for Android phones expands opportunities for small businesses to experience these latest technologies at the most affordable price. Our in-store payment offerings including the pioneering All-in-One QR are examples of the best Made in India technology.