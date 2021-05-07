How to Use Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder [Step-by-Step]

India’s leading digital financial services platform Paytm announced the launch of COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder on its Mini App store. The Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder helps citizens to check the availability of vaccination slots for a specific date by individually entering different PIN codes or district details along with age group (18+ or 45+). In case the Vaccination slots are saturated for the near future, users can select the option for real-time alerts from Paytm once any slot is free.

The automated process reduces the hassle and ordeal of refreshing the platform for new Vaccination slots repeatedly. The data is sourced on a real-time basis from the CoWIN API where a slot can be booked to take Covid vaccination to protect oneself and loved ones. The launch of the Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Slot finder provides relief to the end-user to some extent by curbing the hassle of checking real-time availability of slots directly via the Paytm app and getting the job at the earliest. Here Step-by-Step Guide for How to Use Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder:

🚨 BREAKING: Now track & get real-time alerts about COVID vaccination slots in your city on the Paytm App! 📱 Get Started: https://t.co/tcYY5cbXKq pic.twitter.com/LHMyocZ8Jg — Paytm (@Paytm) May 6, 2021

Open the Paytm App on Android or iOS devices.

on Android or iOS devices. Scroll down to the Mini App Store section.

You should see the Vaccine Finder option here.

option here. If not, tap on All and then tap on the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment banner.

banner. Alternatively, you can also find the COVID-19 Vaccine Finder option under Discover with Paytm.

Enter your pin code/ district, and select between 18+ and 45+ age groups.

Click on Check Availability to see open slots.

You can also click on the ‘notify me when slots are available‘ option as well to get alerts for open slots.

Paytm spokesperson said, “We have introduced a new feature to find COVID-19 Vaccine slots in the nearby locality and set for alerts when new slots open up. We believe that with the combined efforts of Government, organizations, and citizens, we are on the right track to recovery. Our priority is to build collective resistance to the deadly virus as a nation, thus catalyzing the process of herd immunity.”