The Indian Actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan tested Covid-19 positive for coronavirus but is now stable, his political secretary P Hariprasad said on Friday. “Pawan Kalyan is being monitored closely by his personal doctor as well as a team of experts from Apollo Hospitals. There is some flum in his lungs and he is suffering from small bouts of fever. But he is stable,” Hariprasad said in a statement. Pawan Kalyan remained in self-isolation at his farmhouse outside Hyderabad after returning from the by-election campaign in Tirupati on April 3.

The initial test turned out a negative result for Covid-19 but he continued to suffer from slight fever and body pain. “A second test revealed the Covid-19 infection,” Hariprasad said. A cardiologist and viral diseases expert Dr. T Suman, their family medical advisor, has been attending Pawan Kalyan while a team of experts from Apollo Hospitals was also treating the star actor. Hariprasad quoted Pawan Kalyan as saying that he was stable and would soon come before his fans and party workers in full health.

Pawan Kalyan is currently savouring the success of his latest film ‘Vakeel Saab,’ a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Pink.’