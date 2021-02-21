The Indian government had launched its cloud-based storage platform DigiLocker in 2018 to enable citizens to keep their official documents like driving license, Aadhaar card, PAN card, car registration certificate, and more in a paperless form. The platform essentially allows citizens to carry digital documents that hold the same value as physical documents during verification processes. Now, Passport Services Integrated with DigiLocker for Passport Seva Project enables citizens to submit documents for passport services through Digilocker in a paperless mode.

Passport Applicants will no longer be required to carry the original documents.

The Digilocker integration makes it easy to apply for a passport and submitting documents.

Around 7 crore passports have been issued through the Passport Seva Project.

Passport Services Integrated With DigiLocker for Paperless Documentation

Speaking more about the passport-related development, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the integration of Digilocker is in line with the PM Narendra Modi-led government’s Digital India initiative. To use the DigiLocker facility during the Passport Seva Programme (passport issuing process), citizens need to ensure that all their required documents (self-attested) are uploaded on the cloud storage platform.

The complete list of documents required during the procedure is accessible on the Passport India portal. Following that, make sure you’re on the storage platform. Digilocker is accessible via Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android smartphones. Its web version is available to use as well. To know more about how to sign up and upload documents on DigiLocker, the step-by-step process is available on this link.