Paramapadham Vilayattu Movie 2021 Starring Trisha Krishnan, Nandha Durairaj, Manasvi Kottachi, Rishi Rich, Vela Ramamoorthy and Directed by K Thirugnanam has Direct OTT Release, Watch Paramapadham Vilayattu Full Movie Online In HD Quality on Hotstar with English Subtitles Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam. Let’s See Paramapadham Vilayattu Movie Review, Rating, Story, Verdict.

Paramapadham Vilayattu Movie Story:

Parampadham Vilayattu Movie begins with politician Cheziyan (Vela Ramamoorthy) all set to contest in the upcoming election to become the next Chief Minister. However, he falls critically ill. This lets the second-in-line members in his party vying for his post. Dr. Gayathri (Trisha Krishnan), a pulmonologist treats him and he is on the road to recovery. In a split second, Cheziyan dies and Gayathri thinks someone has murdered him.

Soon, Gayathri and her deaf-and-mute daughter Suji are kidnapped and housed at a dilapidated bungalow in a forest, seemingly on the villain’s orders. Will Gayathri succeed in exposing the criminal? Who killed Cheziyan? How do Gayathri and Suji escape? to know more Watch Parampadham Vilayattu Movie on Hotstar.

Paramapadham Vilayattu Movie Review and Rating:

Director K Thirugnanam’s story is so predictable that even a kid who watches the film would guess the so-called twists from a mile away. Any story needs to have high and low points to make the proceedings interesting. The film has been marketed as a political thriller and is clearly inspired by the events surrounding late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death. As in real life, the chief of a political party, Chezhiyan (Vela Ramamoorthy) is hospitalized and there is a mystery surrounding his actual health condition.

Trisha Krishnan’s performance is the only good thing in the film. Baby Manasa as Suji was adequate as a troubled kid. Debutante Vijay Varmaa, as a taxi driver in an important role, has an irritating presence. He has no expressions on his face even when he’s saving Trisha Krishnan. Nandha and Richard are equally bad.

Paramapadham Vilayattu Movie Verdict:

OverAll, Paramapadham Vilayattu Movie is an emotional political thriller and is clearly inspired by the events surrounding late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death.

Paramapadham Vilayattu Movie Rating: 3/5.