Watch Paramapadham Vilayattu Full Movie Online In HD Quality on Hotstar with English Subtitles Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam. Paramapadham Vilayattu Starring Trisha Krishnan, Nandha Durairaj, Manasvi Kottachi, Rishi Rich, Vela Ramamoorthy and Directed by K Thirugnanam.

Parampadham Vilayattu Movie begins with politician Cheziyan (Vela Ramamoorthy) all set to contest in the upcoming election to become the next Chief Minister. However, he falls critically ill. This lets the second-in-line members in his party vying for his post. Dr. Gayathri (Trisha Krishnan), a pulmonologist treats him and he is on the road to recovery. In a split second, Cheziyan dies and Gayathri thinks someone has murdered him.

Soon, Gayathri and her deaf-and-mute daughter Suji are kidnapped and housed at a dilapidated bungalow in a forest, seemingly on the villain’s orders. Will Gayathri succeed in exposing the criminal? Who killed Cheziyan? How do Gayathri and Suji escape? to know more watch Paramapadham Vilayattu Full Movie Online on Hotstar.

Watch Paramapadham Vilayattu Full Movie Online

Paramapadham Vilayattu Movie is Produced by 24Hrs Productions. Music composed by Amrish.