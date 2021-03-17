Home News Paradise Hotel in Medipally Seized after insects found in biryani
NewsTelangana

Paradise Hotel in Medipally Seized after insects found in biryani

Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation has seized the Paradise Hotel in Medipally.

By Theprimetalks

-

Paradise Hotel in Medipally sealed after insects found in biryani

The Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation has seized the Paradise Hotel in Medipally, a few kilometres from Uppal, allegedly for failing to maintain minimum hygiene in the food served to customers. A fine of Rs.50,000 was also served upon the hotel.

On Tuesday, a customer ordered a biryani in which he reportedly found insects. When the customer brought this to the notice of the hotel management, it is alleged that there was no proper response.

Vexed over the behaviour of the management, the customer informed the Corporation officials, who then reached the hotel and inspected the food. Sanitary officials of the municipality found food stored in the hotel was reportedly not in a good condition for consumption. They seized the hotel and imposed a fine of Rs.50,000, officials said.

