Panchathantram Teaser Talk: A Promising 5 Anthology Tales

Panchathantram Teaser starring Brahmanandam, Swathi, Samuthirakhani, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Naresh Agastya.

Panchathantram teaser talk
Watch Panchathantram Teaser online
Watch Panchathantram Teaser is out and Touted to be an anthology dealing with five different stories, “This is the story of your relationship with your parents, your children, your friends, and yourself,” a voice-over by actor Satya Dev introducing various characters in the Panchathantram movie teaser. 

#Panchathantram is a magical tale of the modern world starring Brahmanandam, Color Swathi, Samuthirakhani, Rahul Vijay, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Naresh Agastya, Divya Drishti, Vikas, and an ensemble cast. Panchathantram Movie is Written and Directed by Harsha Pulipaka. Produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu under Ticket Factory and S Originals.

Watch Panchathantram Teaser:

The Panchathantram flick with a unique concept is slated for release in theatres very soon.

