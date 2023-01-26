Padma Awards 2023 Announced: Ahead of the 74th Republic Day, the Centre announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards 2023, These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. For the year 2023, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per the list below.
How many Padma Awards are given in total?
The Padma Awards 2023 list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 2 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous awardees.
List of Padma Award Recipients 2023
Dilip Mahalanabis and Mulayam Singh Yadav have been conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Meanwhile, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Sudha Murty have been conferred the Padma Bhushan. MM Keeravaani, the music composer of RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song, has been conferred the Padma Shri in the field of arts. Check Padma Awards 2023 full list below:
Padma Vibhushan Awardees Full List
1. Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous)
2. Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)
3. Zakir Hussain
4. SM Krishna
5. Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)
6. Srinivas Varadhan
Padma Bhushan Awardees Full List
1. SL Bhyrappa
2. Kumar Mangalam Birla
3. Deepak Dhar
4. Vani Jairam
5. Swami Chinna Jeeyar
6. Suman Kalyanpur
7. Kapil Kapoor
8. Sudha Murty
9. Kamlesh D Patel
Padma Awards 2023: Padma Shree Awardees Full List
1. Sukama Acharya
2. Jodhaiyabai Baiga
3. Premjit Baria
4. Usha Barle
5. Munishwar Chander Dawar
6. Hemant Chauhan
7. Bhanubhai Chitara
8. Hemoprova Chutia
9. Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous)
10. Subhadra Devi
11. Khadar Valli Dudekula
12. Hem Chandra Goswami
13. Pritikana Goswami
14. Radha Charan Gupta
15. Modadugu Vijay Gupta
16. Ahmed Hussain & Mohd Hussain (Duo)
17. Dilshad Hussain
18. Bhiku Ramji Idate
19. C I Issac
20. Rattan Singh Jaggi
21. Bikram Bahadur Jamatia
22. Ramkuiwangbe Newme
23. Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous)
24. Ratan Chandra Kar
25. Mahipat Kavi
26. M M Keeravaani
27. Areez Khambatta (Posthumous)
28. Parshuram Komaji Khune
29. Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara
30. Maguni Charan Kuanr
31. Anand Kumar
32. Arvind Kumar
33. Domar Singh Kunvar
34. Risingbor Kurkalang
35. Hirabai Lobi
36. Moolchand Lodha
37. Rani Machaiah
38. Ajay Kumar Mandavi
39. Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande
40. Gajanan Jagannath Mane
41. Antaryami Mishra
42. Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa
43. Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Pal
44. Uma Shankar Pandey
45. Ramesh Parmar & Shanti Parmar (Duo)
46. Nalini Parthasarathi
47. Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti
48. Ramesh Patange
49. Krishna Patel
50. K Kalyanasundaram Pillai
51. V P Appukuttan Poduval
52. Kapil Dev Prasad
53. S R D Prasad
54. Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri
55. C V Raju
56. Bakshi Ram
57. Cheruvayal K Raman
58. Sujatha Ramdorai
59. Abbareddy Nageswara Rao
60. Pareshbhai Rathwa
61. B Ramakrishna Reddy
62. Mangala Kanti Roy
63. K C Runremsangi
64. Vadivel Gopal & Masi Sadaiyan (Duo)
65. Manoranjan Sahu
66. Patayat Sahu
67. Ritwik Sanyal
68. Kota Satchidananda Sastry
69. Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar 70. K Shanathoiba Sharma
71. Nekram Sharma
72. Gurcharan Singh
73. Laxman Singh
74. Mohan Singh
75. Thounaojam Chaoba Singh
76. Prakash Chandra Sood
77. Neihunuo Sorhie
78. Dr. Janum Singh Soy
79. Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin
80. S Subbaraman
81. Moa Subong
82. Palam Kalyana Sundaram
83. Raveena Ravi Tandon
84. Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari
85. Dhaniram Toto
86. Tula Ram Upreti
87. Gopalsamy Veluchamy
88. Ishwar Chander Verma
89. Coomi Nariman Wadia
90. Ghulam Muhammad Zaz
91. Karma Wangchu (Posthumous)
About Padma Awards:
Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.