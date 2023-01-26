Advertisement

Padma Awards 2023 Announced: Ahead of the 74th Republic Day, the Centre announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards 2023, These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. For the year 2023, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per the list below.

Advertisement

How many Padma Awards are given in total?

The Padma Awards 2023 list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 2 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous awardees.

List of Padma Award Recipients 2023

Dilip Mahalanabis and Mulayam Singh Yadav have been conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Meanwhile, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Sudha Murty have been conferred the Padma Bhushan. MM Keeravaani, the music composer of RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song, has been conferred the Padma Shri in the field of arts. Check Padma Awards 2023 full list below:

Padma Vibhushan Awardees Full List

1. Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous)

2. Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)

3. Zakir Hussain

4. SM Krishna

5. Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)

6. Srinivas Varadhan

Padma Bhushan Awardees Full List

1. SL Bhyrappa

2. Kumar Mangalam Birla

3. Deepak Dhar

4. Vani Jairam

5. Swami Chinna Jeeyar

6. Suman Kalyanpur

7. Kapil Kapoor

8. Sudha Murty

9. Kamlesh D Patel

Padma Awards 2023: Padma Shree Awardees Full List

1. Sukama Acharya

2. Jodhaiyabai Baiga

3. Premjit Baria

4. Usha Barle

5. Munishwar Chander Dawar

6. Hemant Chauhan

7. Bhanubhai Chitara

8. Hemoprova Chutia

9. Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous)

10. Subhadra Devi

11. Khadar Valli Dudekula

12. Hem Chandra Goswami

13. Pritikana Goswami

14. Radha Charan Gupta

15. Modadugu Vijay Gupta

16. Ahmed Hussain & Mohd Hussain (Duo)

17. Dilshad Hussain

18. Bhiku Ramji Idate

19. C I Issac

20. Rattan Singh Jaggi

21. Bikram Bahadur Jamatia

22. Ramkuiwangbe Newme

23. Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous)

24. Ratan Chandra Kar

25. Mahipat Kavi

26. M M Keeravaani

27. Areez Khambatta (Posthumous)

28. Parshuram Komaji Khune

29. Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara

30. Maguni Charan Kuanr

31. Anand Kumar

32. Arvind Kumar

33. Domar Singh Kunvar

34. Risingbor Kurkalang

35. Hirabai Lobi

36. Moolchand Lodha

37. Rani Machaiah

38. Ajay Kumar Mandavi

39. Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande

40. Gajanan Jagannath Mane

41. Antaryami Mishra

42. Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa

43. Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Pal

44. Uma Shankar Pandey

45. Ramesh Parmar & Shanti Parmar (Duo)

46. Nalini Parthasarathi

47. Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti

48. Ramesh Patange

49. Krishna Patel

50. K Kalyanasundaram Pillai

51. V P Appukuttan Poduval

52. Kapil Dev Prasad

53. S R D Prasad

54. Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri

55. C V Raju

56. Bakshi Ram

57. Cheruvayal K Raman

58. Sujatha Ramdorai

59. Abbareddy Nageswara Rao

60. Pareshbhai Rathwa

61. B Ramakrishna Reddy

62. Mangala Kanti Roy

63. K C Runremsangi

64. Vadivel Gopal & Masi Sadaiyan (Duo)

65. Manoranjan Sahu

66. Patayat Sahu

67. Ritwik Sanyal

68. Kota Satchidananda Sastry

69. Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar 70. K Shanathoiba Sharma

71. Nekram Sharma

72. Gurcharan Singh

73. Laxman Singh

74. Mohan Singh

75. Thounaojam Chaoba Singh

76. Prakash Chandra Sood

77. Neihunuo Sorhie

78. Dr. Janum Singh Soy

79. Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin

80. S Subbaraman

81. Moa Subong

82. Palam Kalyana Sundaram

83. Raveena Ravi Tandon

84. Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari

85. Dhaniram Toto

86. Tula Ram Upreti

87. Gopalsamy Veluchamy

88. Ishwar Chander Verma

89. Coomi Nariman Wadia

90. Ghulam Muhammad Zaz

91. Karma Wangchu (Posthumous)

About Padma Awards:

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.