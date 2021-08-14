Advertisement

Paagal Movie Review: After the second phase of Corona, all the movie theaters were made at a limited cost With the films of the top stars still not reaching the audience. the thrust of Small films continues. Among them, the movie ‘Paagal‘ mainly attracted the attention of the audience this week. Paagal Movie Starring Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Chaudhary, Megha Lekha, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Directed by Naresh Kuppili. Let’s See Paagal Movie Review, Rating, Story, Verdict.

Paagal Movie Story:

Paagal Movie Story About Prem (Vishwak Sen) is very close to his mother (Bhumika). But sadly, at a very young age, he loses her to cancer. He always remembers his mother telling him that if you love someone sincerely they will also love you back. So taking this seriously, So he puts love in his mind in front of 1600 girls. But sadly, he gets rejected most of the time until he finally falls for Teera (Nivetha Pethuraj). What changes did Teera bring in Prem’s life and did he find true love or not forms the story of Paagal?.

Paagal Movie Review:

Director Naresh Kuppili narrates the love story of a prem who is on a mission to find love. He seeks a woman who will love him as much as his mother did. The pace of narration in the first half is quite good and the comedy scenes also worked out well. The film narration fell flat, especially in the second half. Some of the scenes felt draggy. Vishwaksen has impressed with his performance as a charming lover boy. Nivetha Pethuraj is decent in her role and gets some good scenes to perform.

Paagal Movie Verdict:

Overall, Paagal is a Crazy Love story of a man seeking his mother’s love from his life partner is contrived.

Paagal Movie Rating: 3/5.