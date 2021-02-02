Paagal Movie Release Date Locked on April 30, 2021

Vishwak Sen’s Paagal Movie Release Date Announced Officially and hit the theaters on April 30, 2021. Paagal is a Telugu romantic entertainer movie directed by Naresh Kuppili. The Music composed by Radhan while the cinematography is done by Manikandan and is edited by Garry and bankrolled by Bekkam Venugopal under his banner Lucky Media in association with Dil Raju’s Banner under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sharing the Paagal Movie first look and Release Date Poster on their official Twitter handle, the production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, wrote: “Presenting ‘Mass ka Dass’ @VishwakSenActor in a Trendy New Avatar #Paagal. Arriving To Steal Your Hearts from April 30, 2021 in Theatres. @SVC_official @NaresshLee @radhanmusic #Manikandan #Garry @BekkemVenugopal @luckymediaoff #VS5 #VishwakSen #PaagalFirstLook #PaagalOnApril30th .”

Vishwak Sen’s Paagal Movie Release Date Locked

Paagal title suggests that Vishwak Sen is madly in love with ‘someone’ special. After Vellipomakey, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Falaknuma Das, and HIT Movies Vishwak Sen is Back with Paagal as his fifth film.