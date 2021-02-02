Home Entertainment Paagal Movie Release Date Locked on April 30, 2021
Paagal Movie Release Date Locked on April 30, 2021

Vishwak Sen's Paagal Telugu Movie Release Date Locked and it will be hit the Theaters on April 30, 2021.

By Theprimetalks

-

Vishwak sen paagal movie release date locked

Vishwak Sen’s Paagal Movie Release Date Announced Officially and hit the theaters on April 30, 2021. Paagal is a Telugu romantic entertainer movie directed by Naresh Kuppili. The Music composed by Radhan while the cinematography is done by Manikandan and is edited by Garry and bankrolled by Bekkam Venugopal under his banner Lucky Media in association with Dil Raju’s Banner under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Paagal movie first look poster starring vishwak sen
Paagal Movie First Look Poster Starring Vishwak Sen

Sharing the Paagal Movie first look and Release Date Poster on their official Twitter handle, the production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, wrote: “Presenting ‘Mass ka Dass’ @VishwakSenActor in a Trendy New Avatar #Paagal. Arriving To Steal Your Hearts from April 30, 2021 in Theatres. @SVC_official @NaresshLee @radhanmusic #Manikandan #Garry @BekkemVenugopal @luckymediaoff #VS5 #VishwakSen #PaagalFirstLook #PaagalOnApril30th .”

Vishwak Sen’s Paagal Movie Release Date Locked 

Paagal title suggests that Vishwak Sen is madly in love with ‘someone’ special. After Vellipomakey, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Falaknuma Das, and HIT Movies Vishwak Sen is Back with Paagal as his fifth film.

