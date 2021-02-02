Paagal First Look Poster Starring Vishwak Sen is madly in love with ‘someone’ special, Paagal Movie Release Date which is slated to hit the theaters on 30th April 2021.

Sri Venkateswara Creations Dropped Paagal Movie First Look Poster Features Vishwak Sen Posing arms wide open, Dark-brown sneakers, cool shades, and wrist bands on either hand completed his stylish look, The rose flowers in the background represent love and purity. Paagal title suggests Vishwak Sen is madly in love with ‘someone’ special. The Paagal Telugu Movie is helmed by debutant Naresh Kuppili and bankrolled by Bekkam Venugopal under his banner Lucky Media in association with Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sharing the Paagal Movie first look poster on their official Twitter handle, the production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, wrote: “Presenting ‘Mass ka Dass’ @VishwakSenActor in a Trendy New Avatar #Paagal Arriving To Steal Your Hearts from April 30 in Theatres @SVC_official @NaresshLee @radhanmusic #Manikandan #Garry

@BekkemVenugopal @luckymediaoff #VS5 #VishwakSen #PaagalFirstLook #PaagalOnApril30th .”

Vishwak Sen’s Paagal Movie First Look Poster:

Paagal Telugu Movie Technical Crew:

Banner: Sri Venkateswara Creations, Lucky Media

Presents: Dil Raju

Producer: Bekkem Venu Gopal

The story, Screen Play & Direction: Naresh Kuppili

D.O.P: S. Manikandan

Music Director: Radhan

Editor: Garry Bh

Lyrics: Ramajogayya Sastry, KK and Kittu Vissapragada

Fight Masters: Dileep Subbarayan and Rama Krishna

Dance Master: Vijay Prakash

Production Designer: Latha Tharun

Chief Co-Director: Venkat Maddirala

Publicity Designer: Anil Bhanu

Production Manager: Siddam Vijay Kumar

