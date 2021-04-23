Hotstar Specials presents Out of Love Season 2 Trailer Starring Actors Purab Kohli and Rasika Dugal reprise their roles as estranged couple Meera and Akarsh in the drama series where everything is fair in hate and war! With a singular focus on revenge, the story gets murkier and more complicated than ever before. Watch Out of Love Web Series Season 2 All Episodes Streaming from 30th April 2021 and will be available for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Shot amidst the picturesque locales of Coonoor, the Out of Love Web series has been produced by Sameer Gogate and BBC Studios. Oni Sen takes on the reins as the director this season along with writers Preeti Mamgain, Rajesh Chadha, and Eisha Chopra. The show also features talented actors Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Harsh Chhaya, Ekavali Khanna, Suhaas Ahuja, Kabir among others; who drums up the drama quotient of the riveting story. Watch Out of Love Season 2 Trailer Below:

Director Oni Sen said, “Out of Love in its first season was essentially about infidelity and betrayal. But in Season 2 the narrative unfolds many more layers of depth. The characters being manipulative and desperate to destroy each other make the narrative unpredictable and engaging. But through all this, it makes us ask a simple question – Is revenge worth it? This is what makes Out of love season 2 special and beyond just a drama series. Because sometimes while watching others, we are actually watching ourselves.”

Three years have passed since Meera found out that her husband Akarsh was having an affair, and left him with a tarnished reputation, a failed business, and a broken relationship with his son Abhi. The story of Out of Love continues as Akarsh returns to Coonoor and re-enters Meera’s life with the sole purpose of hurting her and seeking revenge. But this time around, both Meera and Akarsh go to unexpected levels to hurt each other,