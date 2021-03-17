Ormax Cinematix a film campaign tracking tool launched in 9 languages

With the audience slowly returning to movie theatres post the COVID-19 pandemic, media consulting firm Ormax Media has announced the relaunch and expansion of its film campaign tracking and box office forecasting tool Ormax Cinematix (OCX). OCX was launched in 2010 for the Hindi film industry and expanded to cover the Hollywood sector in India in 2014. In its new avatar, OCX will track theatrical films in 9 languages, namely Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Ormax Cinematix uses consumer research across India to measure the performance of upcoming film releases on three parameters: Buzz, Reach & Appeal. A statistical model uses these parameters to estimate the First-Day Box Office (FBO), a forecast of the opening day collections of all the films being tracked by the tool. Over the last few years, FBO has established itself as a highly credible currency in the film industry, with 83% accuracy since 2018.

Shailesh Kapoor, founder, and chief executive officer – Ormax Media, said, “Ormax Cinematix has been an industry benchmark for the Hindi film industry for more than a decade, and is used by studios to take key business decisions related to marketing, distribution, and acquisition of films. With an expansion into nine languages, the tool will now be available for producers across India. This expansion reiterates our commitment towards increasing our focus on language markets in India in 2021”.

Gautam Jain, partner, Ormax Media, said, The “Pan-India films, which cut across languages, are an emerging trend. This year itself will see several films that will travel across languages, such as KGF Chapter 2, Radhe Shyam, and RRR. Ormax Cinematix needed a multi-language expansion to keep up with this trend. With nine languages being covered now, we are confident that our first-day box office (FBO) forecast numbers will be as looked forward to by producers, directors, and actors in the regional markets, as they have been by those in Bollywood”.

With the expansion to regional languages, Ormax Media has reiterated its focus on regional content. Earlier this year, the company had extended its television character popularity tracking tool Ormax Characters India Loves to Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali GEC categories.