Abhishek Films Released Orey Bammardhi First Look Poster Starring Siddharth as Police and directed by Bichagadu fame Sasi. The music of the film composed by Siddhu Kumar. Produced by Ramesh Pillai and AN Balaji. Orey Bammardhi film also crew like Kashmira, G.V.Prakash Kumar and edit by San Lokesh. Orey Bammardhi release date not revealed by the makers.

Orey Bammardhi First Look Poster: