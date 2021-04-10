Orey Baammardhi Teaser Talk: Siddharth as Traffic Police

Actor Siddharth is coming before audiences with an action flick titled Orey Baammardhi. The first look Orey Baammardhi has been released by the makers recently. Siddarth will be seen in the role of a traffic cop. Actor GV Prakash Kumar is playing a crucial role in the movie. The Orey Baammardhi Teaser that was released on Friday has been making enough sound on the social media platforms. The Orey Baammardhi movie is being directed by Sashi, who made the Tamil blockbuster flick Pichaikkaran, which was later dubbed in Telugu as Bichagadu.

Actress Kashmira Pardeshi and Lijomol Jose are the leading ladies of the movie which is being bankrolled by Ramesh P Pillai under the banner Abhishek Films. According to the makers, action sequences in Orey Baammardhi are going to be the highlights. The movie, which is in the post-production stage, will be soon be released in the Telugu States by AN Balaji this month under the banner Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations. Siddu Kumar is rendering the music for the film while Prasanna Kumar is the cinematographer. For More Watch Orey Baammardhi Teaser Below:

Watch Orey Baammardhi Teaser

Actor Siddarth is also gearing up for his full-fledged Telugu flick titled Maha Samudram starring Sharwanand and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. Sharing a silhouette picture that was shot on the shores of sea recently, Siddharth wrote on his Instagram post, “Alalakanna mondivaadini. (I’m stubborn than these high tides).