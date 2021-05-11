Optoma UHD33 4K UHD Projector launched in India at ₹1,99,000

Optoma, the No.1 brand worldwide in 4K UHD projection technology and leading Home Theatre Projector Brand, today unveiled the state-of-the-art UHD33, India’s first affordable 240Hz, 4K UHD home theatre projector. Designed to provide unrivalled cinematic and gaming experiences. The Optoma UHD33 4K UHD Projector delivers incredible details, vibrant colors, and blur-free visuals, appealing to both home theatre and gaming enthusiasts.

Optoma UHD33 is a true blood 4K UHD projector that is affordable yet delivers superior picture quality for the home theatres. Incorporating 8-segment wheel to achieve vivid and stunning colour performance, the UHD33 also features colour calibration and adjusting technologies to present the truest and the most accurate hue scheme for authentic, and in-depth images for the finest movie watching and gaming experience. Optoma UHD33 4K UHD Projector priced at Rs 1,99,000/-

True 4K UHD (3840×2160)

Lightning-fast 240Hz Refresh [email protected]

HDR10 HLG

Dynamic Black Technology

33~300” Immersive Image

4-Corner Correction

8-Segment Color Wheel

Signal source Blue-ray 3D/ PC 3D

Ultra-low 4.2ms [email protected] 240Hz for PC

UHD33 boasts a 16.7ms response time to support the next-gen console for 4K @60Hz immersive gaming.

Supports Ultrawide: a 21:9 aspect ratio fills your horizontal field of view.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation, said: The new UHD33 4KUHD projector is designed to double the visual and gaming experience with its lightning-fast refreshing rate and power-packed visual performance. After substantial growth in the home segment in 2020, we expect to see the trend of multi-purpose use of projectors to drive the AV sector in 2021 as well. Amid COVID-related restrictions, people’s overall habit of watching and binging has changed forever and Optoma’s UHD33 projector is meant to enhance their gaming and cinematic experience while at home.