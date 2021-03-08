These feature a 48-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel 4cm macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait mono camera. The Pro+ has AI highlight portrait video and Ultra Night Video Algorithm that can detect and automatically apply algorithms that dramatically improve the visibility of nighttime footage.

The four rear cameras follow the minimalist design concept for this series, with four cameras embedded behind a single piece of Gorilla Glass 5. The latest etching technology uses a silk screen printing method that’s applied to cameras. This adds a sense of depth to the printed text and reflects an array of colors under different lighting conditions but conveys a look that’s both elegant and classy.

The phones pack a 4310mAh battery with support for 50W Flash Charge fast charging for the Pro+ 5G which comes with a 65W charger in the box and the F19 Pro comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge.

OPPO F19 Pro / Pro+ 5G Specifications

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

F19 Pro+ 5G – Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

F19 Pro – Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (F19 Pro only) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

48MP rear camera with OV48B sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dimensions: 160.1×73.4×7.8mm; Weight: 173g

Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C

4310mAh (typical) battery with 30W (F19 Pro) 50W (F19 Pro+ 5G)fast charging

The OPPO F19 Pro and the Pro+ 5G come in Fluid Black and Space Silver colors. The OPPO F19 Pro 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 21,490 and will be available from Flipkart and Amazon.in starting from March 17th. The 8GB + 256GB storage version costs Rs. 23,490 and will be available from 25th March. The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 25,990 and will be available from Amazon.in starting from March 17th with pre-orders starting today. OPPO also teased the OPPO F19 smartphone which will be launched in India soon.

OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G Launch offers