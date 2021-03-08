The Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G just launched the company’s latest mid-range smartphone in India, as it had promised. Both these have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, DC Dimming, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 16-megapixel camera on the front inside the tiny 3.7mm punch hole. The Oppo F19 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC and the Pro+ 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC that supports dual 5G, comes with 8GB of RAM, and support for 5G SA/NSA and these run Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1.
These feature a 48-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel 4cm macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait mono camera. The Pro+ has AI highlight portrait video and Ultra Night Video Algorithm that can detect and automatically apply algorithms that dramatically improve the visibility of nighttime footage.
The four rear cameras follow the minimalist design concept for this series, with four cameras embedded behind a single piece of Gorilla Glass 5. The latest etching technology uses a silk screen printing method that’s applied to cameras. This adds a sense of depth to the printed text and reflects an array of colors under different lighting conditions but conveys a look that’s both elegant and classy.
The phones pack a 4310mAh battery with support for 50W Flash Charge fast charging for the Pro+ 5G which comes with a 65W charger in the box and the F19 Pro comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge.
OPPO F19 Pro / Pro+ 5G Specifications
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- F19 Pro+ 5G – Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- F19 Pro – Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (F19 Pro only) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 48MP rear camera with OV48B sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Dimensions: 160.1×73.4×7.8mm; Weight: 173g
- Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C
- 4310mAh (typical) battery with 30W (F19 Pro) 50W (F19 Pro+ 5G)fast charging
The OPPO F19 Pro and the Pro+ 5G come in Fluid Black and Space Silver colors. The OPPO F19 Pro 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 21,490 and will be available from Flipkart and Amazon.in starting from March 17th. The 8GB + 256GB storage version costs Rs. 23,490 and will be available from 25th March. The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 25,990 and will be available from Amazon.in starting from March 17th with pre-orders starting today. OPPO also teased the OPPO F19 smartphone which will be launched in India soon.
OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G Launch offers
- HDFC Debit / Credit card users get flat instant discounts up to Rs. 2000
- Kotak Debit / Credit card users get flat instant discounts up to Rs. 1500
- No cost EMI up to 12 months
- Get OPPO Band Style at Rs. 2499 with F19 Pro series
- Get Enco W11 at Rs. 999 with F19 Pro series
- One-time free screen replacement within 180 days
- OPPO upgrade offers up to 70% assured buyback, Get up to Rs. 1500 additional exchange benefits.