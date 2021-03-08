OPPO F19 Pro+ 5g unboxing and first impressions

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone in India just launched and the OnePlus Band. This is the third phone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC in India, packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, 16-megapixel front camera inside the punch-hole and, 48MP quad rear cameras with AI Highlight Portrait Video, has support for 50W Flash Charge fast charging. We got hold of the phone, and here is our unboxing.

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Smartphone Box Contents

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G 8GB + 128GB in Space Silver colour

2-pin 65W SuperDart charger (10V-6.5A)

USB Type C Cable

SIM Ejector tool

Clear protective case

User Guide and Warranty information

The OPPO F19 Pro+ has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED punch-hole screen with a pixel resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass screen with gently rounded corners. The display is bright, and the sunlight legibility is good as well. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 3.7mm punch-hole that houses a 16-megapixel camera. The proximity and ambient light sensors are present under the screen. The earpiece is present on the top edge. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with 8GB of RAM, the performance is good.

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner which is quick to unlock the phone. Coming to the button placements, the power button is present on the right side, the volume rockers are present on the right along with the dedicated dual SIM + microSD slot arranged in a single tray. The secondary microphone is on the top, the 3.5mm audio jack, primary microphone, USB Type-C port, and the loudspeaker grill are present on the bottom. The audio from the speakers is good even though it’s mono.

The phone features a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, OV48B sensor, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel mono portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. It supports up to 4K 30 fps video recording.

It has an AI Highlight Portrait Video feature that has an Ultra Night Video Algorithm that can detect and automatically apply algorithms that dramatically improve the visibility of nighttime footage. It uses HDR Video technology to balance the extreme exposure that’s common when filming outdoors and even indoors. Night HDR Video is combined with Ultra Night Video to deliver a high-quality HDR Night video shot. Check out some camera samples below.

Coming to the design, the four cameras are embedded behind a single piece of Gorilla Glass 5. The Space Silver that we have offers a more matte look but with a distinctively metallic and premium in-hand feel that’s also fingerprint-resistant. The phone packs a 4310mAh with 50W Super Dart fast charging. It is 7.8mm thick and weighs 173 grams. The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G also comes in Space Silver color, is priced at Rs. 25,990 and will be available from Amazon.in starting from March 17th.