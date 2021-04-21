OPPO e-store is a one-stop shop will have exciting offers

According to the latest research report of Counterpoint, in January 2021 OPPO has risen through the ranks to become the number one smartphone brand in China. Earlier this week OPPO launched its A series smartphones – A54 and A74 in India at Rs. 13,490 and Rs. 17,990, respectively. Also, the company is expected to release its first folding smartphone sometime during the second quarter of 2021. The device will not be a rollable smartphone like the OPPO X 2021 concept phone that they showcased last year, instead, it will likely have a ‘regular’ folding design.

OPPO e-store in India:

Commenting on the announcement, OPPO India CMO, Damyant Singh Khanoria said: The launch of the OPPO e-store is a big leap in increasing our Omnichannel retail presence. We’re focusing on further strengthening our online and offline presence equally. This platform will empower users to stay connected in these difficult times by enabling access to innovative technology from the comfort of their homes.