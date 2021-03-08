Along with the F19 Pro series, OPPO also launched its OPPO Band Style fitness band in India, as it had promised. It has a 1.1-inch AMOLED color screen with a 100% P3 wide color gamut that can display 50 characters, comes with over 160+ band faces. It has 12 sports modes including a mode for fat reduction when running. The band is also 5ATM water-resistant so that you can take it for swimming under 50 meters and promises up to 12 days of battery life.

This style version comes with a stainless steel body with a TPU+ alloy band, compared to the plastic casing in the normal version that was introduced last year. In addition to the 24×7 Heart rate sensor, it also has an Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring.