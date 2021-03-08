Along with the F19 Pro series, OPPO also launched its OPPO Band Style fitness band in India, as it had promised. It has a 1.1-inch AMOLED color screen with a 100% P3 wide color gamut that can display 50 characters, comes with over 160+ band faces. It has 12 sports modes including a mode for fat reduction when running. The band is also 5ATM water-resistant so that you can take it for swimming under 50 meters and promises up to 12 days of battery life.
This style version comes with a stainless steel body with a TPU+ alloy band, compared to the plastic casing in the normal version that was introduced last year. In addition to the 24×7 Heart rate sensor, it also has an Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring.
OPPO Band Style Specifications:
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen 2.5D display with 100% P3 color gamut, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
- Shows notifications from apps, for calls, messages, and more
- Silent alarm, Weather, Music control, instant location lock from the phone
- 12 sports modes (Outdoor run, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, and weight training)
- Rewards for activities such as steps count, minutes, and more
- Heart rate sensor, Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring
- Tri-axis Accelerometer
- 10.3g (without band)
- 5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 100mAh battery with up to 12 days of usage
The OPPO Band Style comes in Black and Vanilla colors, is priced at Rs. 2999, but it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 2799 till March 23rd on Amazon.in.