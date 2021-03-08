Home News OPPO Band Style with 1.1-inch AMOLED color screen, SpO2 monitoring, 12 workout...
NewsTechnology

OPPO Band Style with 1.1-inch AMOLED color screen, SpO2 monitoring, 12 workout modes launched in India for Rs. 2999

By Theprimetalks

-

Oppo band style with 1.1 inch amoled color screen, spo2 monitoring,

Along with the F19 Pro series, OPPO also launched its OPPO Band Style fitness band in India, as it had promised. It has a 1.1-inch AMOLED color screen with a 100% P3 wide color gamut that can display 50 characters, comes with over 160+ band faces. It has 12 sports modes including a mode for fat reduction when running. The band is also 5ATM water-resistant so that you can take it for swimming under 50 meters and promises up to 12 days of battery life.

This style version comes with a stainless steel body with a TPU+ alloy band, compared to the plastic casing in the normal version that was introduced last year. In addition to the 24×7 Heart rate sensor, it also has an Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring.

 

OPPO Band Style Specifications:

  • 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen 2.5D display with 100% P3 color gamut, 2.5D  scratch-resistant glass
  • Shows notifications from apps, for calls, messages, and more
  • Silent alarm, Weather, Music control, instant location lock from the phone
  • 12 sports modes (Outdoor run, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, and weight training)
  • Rewards for activities such as steps count, minutes, and more
  • Heart rate sensor, Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring
  • Tri-axis Accelerometer
  • 10.3g (without band)
  • 5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant
  • Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices
  • 100mAh battery with up to 12 days of usage

The OPPO Band Style comes in Black and Vanilla colors, is priced at Rs. 2999, but it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 2799 till March 23rd on Amazon.in.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Unboxing and First Impressions

Theprimetalks -
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone in India just launched and the OnePlus Band. This is the third phone to be powered by the MediaTek...
Read more
News

OPPO A94 with 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 48MP quad rear cameras, 32MP front camera announced

Theprimetalks -
OPPO A94 has announced the company’s latest smartphone in the ‘A series’ in the UAE. The OPPO A94 Smartphone packs a 6.43-inch Full HD+...
Read more
Technology

Oppo A15s launched in new storage variant at Rs 12,490

Theprimetalks -
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Friday announced the new storage variant for its A-series smartphone ‘OPPO A15s’. Previously available in 4GB RAM and 64GB...
Read more
News

Damyant Singh Khanoria appointed as New Oppo India CMO

Theprimetalks -
Global smart device brand, OPPO has announced the appointment of Damyant Singh Khanoria as its chief marketing officer for its India operations. In his...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.