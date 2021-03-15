Following its sister companies, Realme and OnePlus, OPPO made its debut in the fitness band segment in India with ‘OPPO Band Style’. Priced at Rs. 2,999, OPPO aims to compete in the budget segment against Xiaomi, HONOR, and others. It comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED color screen with a 100% P3 wide color gamut that can display 50 characters. It also comes with over 160+ band faces. In our brief usage, the touch response was great, offers five levels of adjustable brightness.

OPPO Band Style Box contents:

OPPO Band Style in Black Colour

Style Strap and Sports Strap in Black colour

Charger

User manual and warranty information

OPPO Band Style offers 12 sports modes – Outdoor run, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, and weight training.

The band comes with 5ATM water-resistant so that you can take it for swimming under 50 meters and promises up to 12 days of battery life. In addition to the 24×7 Heart rate sensor, it also has an Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring.

Further, the Band offers support for calls and message notifications, music control, camera control, weather report, and Find my phone. To set up the band, users need to download HeyTap Health on their Android Phone. The Band also supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices. The OPPO Band Style is powered by a 100mAh battery under the hood.

OPPO Band Style specifications:

1.1″ Inch (2.79CM) Large AMOLED Screen with 2.5D curved-surface scratch-resistant tempered glass.

Continuous SpO2 Monitoring: Allows to check the blood oxygen saturation level at any time, to know the current physical condition.

Heart Rate Monitoring: Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring, with alerts when the rate is too high or too low. | Real-time exercise monitoring.

Battery & Water Resistance: Full charge will provide up to 12 days standby battery life (typical usage battery life 3-4 days) | 5ATM (50 Metres) water resistance.

Message Notifications |Incoming Call Notifications |Call Rejection |Timer/Stopwatch |Weather Report|Music Playback Control |Camera Control |Find My Phone|Get-up Reminders|Breathing Exercise.

Track 12 professional workout modes ( Fat Burner, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, Yoga)

iOS compatibility software will be released soon.

OPPO Band Style Price in India:

The OPPO Band Style comes in Black and Vanilla colors, is priced at Rs. 2999, but it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 2799 till March 23rd on Amazon.in.