Starting July 1, Only online classes in Telangana will be conducted for class 1 to PG students in the State. There will be no physical (offline) classes. Given the Covid-19 pandemic situation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has instructed to hold online classes for all students, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said here on Monday, adding that there would be no physical (offline) classes for students in the State. Earlier, it was decided to reopen all educational institutions from July 1.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with Education Department officials on reopening of educational institutions, Sabitha Indra Reddy said No physical classes, Only Online Classes in Telangana would be telecast through Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels for schools and intermediate students and also said private schools would have to implement GO 46 this year as well, which means they should not increase fees and should collect only tuition fees on a monthly basis.

As final year students will be preparing for higher education abroad, there will not be any change in the final year degree, PG, and diploma exams schedule, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said, adding that there were no changes in the dates of various common entrance tests for admissions into various professional courses either.