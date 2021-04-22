OnePlus Gaming Triggers launched in India for Price ₹1099

The OnePlus Gaming Triggers uses Omron switches to provide users with better tactile feedback based on what happens in-game. Usage of each of the triggers is independent of the side of the device they are placed on, enabling you to use either of them on both the left and right-hand sides of your device.

OnePlus Gaming Triggers Price:

The OnePlus Gaming Triggers are priced at Rs. 1099 and is available for sale via the OnePlus India online store. These fit a wide range of Android and iOS mobile phones with a maximum thickness of 11.5 mm and work even with screen protectors and protective cases.