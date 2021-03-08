OnePlus 9 Series 5G launch set for March 23; Hasselblad camera partnership confirmed

After teasers, OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 9 Series 5G smartphones globally on March 23rd. It has also announced a three-year partnership with legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the next generation of smartphone camera systems for future OnePlus flagship devices starting with the OnePlus 9 Series.

Hasselblad Camera for Mobile: Next Generation of OnePlus Flagship Camera Systems

Through close R&D collaboration, OnePlus and Hasselblad will work together to deliver vastly improved camera systems on future OnePlus smartphones, including the upcoming OnePlus 9 Series.

The partnership will continuously develop over the next three years, starting with software improvements including color tuning and sensor calibration, and extending to more dimensions in the future. The first and most technically challenging, outcome of this collaboration is advanced color calibration. Jointly developed by OnePlus and Hasselblad over months of thorough verification and fine-tuning, this new color solution – Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad – aims to bring more perceptually accurate and natural-looking colors to photos taken with OnePlus flagship cameras. It also will serve as OnePlus’ new standard for color calibration for its future smartphone cameras.

The new Hasselblad Pro Mode brings Hasselblad’s class-leading sensor calibration to a smartphone for the first time, resulting in incredibly accurate and natural color for a solid foundation for post-editing, said the company. Hasselblad Pro Mode has been revamped with a new user interface based on Hasselblad’s image processing software to give users an authentic Hasselblad look and feel. It also allows for an unprecedented amount of control for professional photographers to fine-tune their photos, with the ability to adjust ISO, focus, exposure times, white balance and more. Users can also use 12-bit RAW format for even richer color and higher dynamic range.

US$ 150 Million Strategic Investment: Long-term Commitment to Advanced Mobile Photography

In addition, OnePlus also announced its plans to invest more than US$ 150 million over the next three years to further build out its mobile imaging capabilities. This multi-faceted investment will go towards a number of areas to improve OnePlus’ ability to deliver premium, cutting-edge camera technology to its users, including but not limited to:

Further developing four major research and development labs around the world, including two innovative imaging labs based in the United States and Japan.

Pioneering new areas of smartphone imaging technology for future OnePlus camera systems, such as a panoramic camera with a 140-degree field of view, T-lens technology for lightning-fast focus in the front-facing camera, and a freeform lens – to be first introduced on the OnePlus 9 Series – that practically eliminates edge distortion in ultra-wide photos.

OnePlus 9 series Camera

OnePlus 9 series will feature a custom Sony IMX789 sensor, the largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on a OnePlus device. It will support 12-bit RAW images, delivering more dynamic and vibrant colors in pictures and more room for additional post editing. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.

The OnePlus 9 Series global launch event will be streamed online on March 23 at 10:00 AM ET / 2PM GMT / 7:30PM IST. As usual, the phone will be sold on Amazon.in in India.

Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlusm said: OnePlus has always prioritized a premium user experience over everything else. Beginning in 2021, we are making a concerted effort to significantly improve the smartphone camera experience for our users, with the expertise of a truly legendary partner in Hasselblad. With OnePlus’ top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad’s rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera.

