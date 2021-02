A labourer died and 35 others were injured when a tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned on the outskirts of Shambhunigudem village of Gundala Mandal in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as V Sammaiah (22) of Shambhunigudem. The injured persons were shifted to Khammam District Hospital for treatment and the condition of four persons was said to be critical. Gundala police registered a case in connection with the incident.