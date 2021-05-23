Olympic medallist sushil kumar arrested in murder case

India’s two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar Arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old fellow wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi. The decorated was evading arrest ever since the murder and was on the run, constantly changing his location. However, Sushil Kumar was nabbed earlier in the day when he was visiting someone along with his associate in West Delhi.

According to the Delhi police, Sushil Kumar was on the run for the past 20 days. He was arrested along with the co-accused in the Mundka area of Delhi. The cops have also stated that Sushil Kumar and his associates assaulted Sagar in Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4. Apparently, they had an argument initially which turned into a physical fight.

Sagar was soon hospitalized but he died while undergoing treatment. Since then, Sushil Kumar has been on the run, constantly changing his location. Delhi Police have announced a reward of Rs. one lakh for giving information about Sushil’s whereabouts and Rs. 50,000 for giving the leads about his associate Ajay Kumar.

Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar Arrested by Delhi Police:

#DelhiPolice Special Cell nabbed absconding murder accused wrestler Sushil Kumar and [email protected] from Mundka, Delhi early today wanted in a case of PS Model Town wherein they murdered another wrestler. Carried rewards of ₹1L & ₹50K. Being produced in Court.#NoWrestlingWithLaw pic.twitter.com/fi6uZzgb0X — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 23, 2021

On May 18, Sushil Kumar approached Rohini Court seeking protection from the police. He stated that the probe made against him was biased and he is not responsible for the injuries caused to the deceased. However, the court dismissed his appeal. Finally, Sushil Kumar and Ajay were caught by the cops earlier today. Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics and a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics.