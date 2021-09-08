Ola Electric Scooter Sale open now book Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro

Advertisement

Ola Electric Scooter sale opened Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters Only those buyers will be able to go through with the buying process who have pre-booked the scooter. The buying process can be completed on the Ola app. The booking is still open for new buyers at ₹499. If the buyer has reserved the scooter they will be notified when their purchase window opens via an email, SMS, and push notification.

Ola Electric Scooter buyers will be able to purchase their new scooter by either paying the advance amount or by availing of vehicle finance options provided in partnership with multiple banks. The advance amount to be paid for the Ola S1 is ₹20,000, and for the Ola, S1 Pro is ₹25,000.

The ex-showroom price of the Ola S1 is ₹99,999 and the Ola S1 Pro is ₹129,999. These prices include FAME II subsidy, GST, and optional accessories. Accessories include – a home charger for the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. This price is exclusive of State subsidy, registration charges, road tax, vehicle insurance charges, and helmet charges.