Oke Oka Jeevitham First Look Poster: Thought-provoking

Oke Oka Jeevitham first look poster unveiled looks interesting, Sharwanand can be seen with a guitar on his back, hints at his character being a musician and living in a very busy world. We can see elements of two different eras. The Oke Oka Jeevitham poster looks arresting and gives an impression that the movie gives a strong message.

Talented director Tharun Bhascker penned the dialogues for this emotional entertainer and Jakes Bejoy is the music director and Dream Warrior Pictures are the producers. The Oke Oka Jeevitham flick also stars Ritu Varma, Akkineni Amala, Priyadarshi, Vennela Kishore, and Nassar. The cinematography was handled by Sujith Sarang and Sudesh Kumar.

Oke Oka Jeevitham First Look Poster: