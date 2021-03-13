NTR host Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, Coming soon on Gemini TV

Jr NTR has been announced to host the new season of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of the hit game show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? The announcement was made today via a one-and-a-half-minute-long promo, where the actor Jr.NTR gives a walkthrough of the game. Gemini TV has brought the Television rights of the program. The previous seasons featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Megastar Chiranjeevi were streamed on Star Maa TV, and it had a slightly different name, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu.

NTR host Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, Promo:

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Registration process is set to begin soon and viewers can get a chance to participate in the show by watching Gemini TV and answering the questions asked via SMS or can also register by downloading SUN NXT App, the OTT platform of the Sun TV Network. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Participants who have answered the questions correctly through the registration process will be shortlisted by the randomizer based on certain pre-defined criteria and these participants will be reached out via phone for further assessment and selection.

NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Press Meet:

The EMK final selections of participants will happen through a written test and personal interview at the audition centers in four cities viz. Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada, and Tirupati. The Sun network is planning a massive opening for the show through 360 Degree marketing initiatives both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This includes BTL, Print, TVC, Radio, Digital, and Social Media promotions.

As a step forward to make the promotions eye-catching and to create a buzz, Gemini TV has roped in the ace Director Trivikram Srinivas to direct the promotional videos of ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’. Due to the stringent selection process, only the most deserving participants will make up to the HOT SEAT. For the first time, GEMINI TV viewers will also have the exciting opportunity to Play Along ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ and stand a chance to win as the show is being telecast on Gemini TV.