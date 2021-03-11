Home Technology Now Google Pay Users can Delete Transaction History
Now Google Pay Users can Delete Transaction History

Personalisation with Google Pay feature to provide users much control over their data.

Google Pay is rolling out a new update with personalisation feature in India. However, if you enable this feature, Google will gain access to sensitive information like your transaction history, your forms of payment, and other data. The new “Personalisation with Google Pay” feature looks to bring relevant offers based on your shopping and other preferences. For instance, if the feature is turned enable, you will get offers from the places you frequently shop from. Personalisation with Google Pay feature can be toggled off anytime within the app’s Settings.

If you keep the feature turned on, Google will gain access to things like your transaction history, your location where you made a purchase, transit, and loyalty cards to provide relevant offers and rewards. Furthermore, Google adds, “You will also be able to manage how your individual transactions and activity within Google Pay are used for personalisation by visiting account.google.com. Here you can view and delete individual transactions and activity records that you don’t want used to personalise your Google Pay experience.”

Google asserts that all the information will be used to make the Google Pay experience better and will never be “shared publicly or sold to anyone.” Keep a lookout for an update in Google Play Store and App Store for Google Pay if you’re keen on using the new feature. The tech giant announced the feature via a blog post, confirming that it will roll out for both Android and iOS users in India starting next week. 

